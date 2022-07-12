Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Authorities investigating suspicious death southwest of Lincoln
Michael McNeil
Lincoln Police arrest suspect in U.S. Bank robbery
LPD File Photo
$3,550 worth of property stolen from Lincoln home
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car crash near 27th Street and...
LPD responds to two-car crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

Thomas Byers, 40, allegedly went into the garage and made his way to the basement. He was...
Homeowner finds naked man in basement, court docs say
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos ‘unique’ as tacos
Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos.
Jill Biden: Latinos as 'unique' as tacos
A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions...
Beachgoers flee from sea lions in California