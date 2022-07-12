Advertisement

Stepp enters NCAA transfer portal

The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.
The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska running back Markese Stepp is back in the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirm to 1011 NOW. Stepp is leaving the Huskers after spending one season in Lincoln. During the 2021 season, the 6-foot-1 running back rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Stepp started twice at Nebraska and appeared in seven games.

Stepp came to Lincoln last summer after starting his college football career at USC.

The Indianapolis native was in a crowded running backs roomwith the Huskers. Nebraska returns Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant, and Gabe Ervin at the position, while newcomers Emmett Johnson, Ajay Allen, and Anthony Grant hope for playing time this fall.

