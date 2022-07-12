Tuesday Forecast: Warm & Comfortable

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be the last day with “cool” temperatures as we head into a long stretch of 90 to triple digit heat. The humidity will hold off for the next couple of days so it will feel as comfortable as possibly can be with warm temperatures. Precipitation chances hold off to the west.

Today will be a beautiful summer day across much of the area. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and clear conditions throughout the day. The chance for precipitation will hold off to the west and Panhandle this afternoon. These areas have the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms, with damaging winds gusts as the main threat. Temperatures will be warm and around average as highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. In addition, the humidity will be low... making it feel more comfortable! Low temperatures will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the Panhandle. Main Threat: Wind Gusts. (KOLN)

Wednesday we bring back the HEAT! High temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s and triple digits. On the plus side... the humidity will be low! Majority of the day will be mostly sunny and dry but we can not rule out the chance for a pop up rain shower and/or regular thunderstorms for the mid-afternoon in the southern and central portion of the state. Low temperatures will reach the 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thunderstorms possible in the central and southern areas. (KOLN)

For the next 7 days... conditions heat back up to the 90s and stay that way. The next best chance for precipitation will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

