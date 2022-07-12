Advertisement

Vandalism at Morley Elementary School causes $1,750 in damage

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a vandalism at Morley Elementary School Tuesday morning.

LFR responded to a fire alarm at Morley Elementary at around 4 a.m. Upon arrival it appeared a fire extinguisher had been discharged in the hallways, an exit sign had been damaged, interior windows in the library broken, a ceramic bust broken and damage to the library drywall. According to LPD, the total damage is estimated at $1,750.

LPD said no forced entry into the building was observed.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest information.

