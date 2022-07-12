Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Extended warmup begins

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday will be the first day of 90+ temperatures for at least the next week.

Wednesday morning will begin mild with a temperature around 65 in Lincoln and low to mid 60s expected across the state. However, the day will quickly heat up with highs in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern areas and near triple digits appearing in the west. There is a chance of rain in central and western Nebraska with isolated showers and storms possible. While it wont be humid, it will be a little bit muggier than it was on Tuesday.

Thursday will be even hotter with 100 degree temperatures possibly expanding into central Nebraska and mid 90s in the east. While the day looks to be dry, there is a chance of isolated showers and storms appearing Thursday evening.

