Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk)...
Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high risk
LPD File Photo
Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
City of York comments on roof collapse incident

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
Graham says he plans to fight Georgia subpoena
24-year-old motorcyclist injured in July 5 crash has died
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide