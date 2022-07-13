Advertisement

24-year-old motorcyclist injured in July 5 crash has died

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old Lincoln man involved in a motorcycle crash on July 5 has died from his injuries, according to Lincoln Police.

LPD says Devin Knight, 24, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Knight was involved in a crash on July 5 at Russwood and O Street around midnight.

Police said a 2006 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on O Street when it attempted to turn north onto Russwood Parkway.

That is when it collided with a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Knight, traveling westbound on O Street from 84th Street.

No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.

