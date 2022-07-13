Crash closes O Street at 27th in Lincoln
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving at least one vehicle has closed a central Lincoln intersection to traffic.
First responders were dispatched to a rollover crash at 27th and O Streets around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
At this time, O Street is closed in both directions from 27th to 29th.
A 10/11 reporter at the scene says the crash appeared to involve a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of O Street. The extent of any injuries remains unclear, but we do know that at least one person has been hospitalized.
This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 for updates.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.