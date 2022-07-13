“Grandpa” Walker excited for fifth season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Derrick Walker says his teammates call him “Grandpa.” That nickname will stick for another season, as Walker is returning to the Huskers for a fifth season of college basketball.

Walker averaged 9.5 points last year, while breaking the program’s single-season field goal percentage record.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg says the senior forward ranks among his favorite players he’s coached.

