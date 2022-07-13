Advertisement

“Grandpa” Walker excited for fifth season

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker looks ahead to his fifth season of college basketball.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Derrick Walker says his teammates call him “Grandpa.” That nickname will stick for another season, as Walker is returning to the Huskers for a fifth season of college basketball.

Walker averaged 9.5 points last year, while breaking the program’s single-season field goal percentage record.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg says the senior forward ranks among his favorite players he’s coached.

