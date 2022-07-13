Advertisement

Introducing 988: New dialing code for Suicide Prevention Lifeline

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new 988 dialing code launches on July 16 and will connect people directly to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will share more details on how the system works at a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The governor will be joined by Sheri Dawson, Behavioral Health Director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Kyle Kinney, Program Manager at Boys Town. 

Boys Town has been the Nebraska provider for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline since 2005, and will partner with the State to answer calls placed through the 988 dialing code.  Callers to 988 will receive free and confidential support from trained crisis counselors.

