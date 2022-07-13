Advertisement

Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to investigate a suspicious death.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has ruled homicide as the manner of death of a 78-year-old man.

An autopsy for Gene Oltman revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma. Investigators are working to determine what caused those injuries.

Deputies were called to Oltman’s home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency.

Deputies discovered Oltman dead in his home and considered the death suspicious based on physical trauma to his body.

LSO said Oltman’s 68-year-old wife was hospitalized for an unrelated medical condition.

Authorities continue to investigate and no arrests have been made.

