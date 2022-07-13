Lincoln teacher killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teacher at Goodrich Middle School in Lincoln died early Sunday in a rollover crash in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, 28-year-old William “Billy” Hall was riding in a Jeep with three others near Sterling shortly after 1 a.m.

The county attorney said 42-year-old Marshall Behrens was behind the wheel when he lost control, entered a ditch, slid down a steep embankment and rolled before landing in a creek bed.

CPR was performed on Hall until he could be transported by Sterling Fire and Rescue to the Johnson County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another passenger was transported to a Lincoln hospital and she remains in stable condition. Behrens and the other passenger were not hospitalized.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to a news release from the Johnson County Attorney.

The details surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hall grew up in McCool Junction where he graduated high school in 2011.

Hall had been with Goodrich Middle School for approximately seven years, first as a para in the Life Skills program and then as a student-teacher last year. He was going to be a 6th grade resource teacher at Goodrich this school year.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.