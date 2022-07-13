Advertisement

Lincoln teacher killed in crash

William “Billy” Hall
William “Billy” Hall(Family of William Hall)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teacher at Goodrich Middle School in Lincoln died early Sunday in a rollover crash in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, 28-year-old William “Billy” Hall was riding in a Jeep with three others near Sterling shortly after 1 a.m.

The county attorney said 42-year-old Marshall Behrens was behind the wheel when he lost control, entered a ditch, slid down a steep embankment and rolled before landing in a creek bed.

CPR was performed on Hall until he could be transported by Sterling Fire and Rescue to the Johnson County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another passenger was transported to a Lincoln hospital and she remains in stable condition. Behrens and the other passenger were not hospitalized.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to a news release from the Johnson County Attorney.

The details surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hall grew up in McCool Junction where he graduated high school in 2011.

Hall had been with Goodrich Middle School for approximately seven years, first as a para in the Life Skills program and then as a student-teacher last year. He was going to be a 6th grade resource teacher at Goodrich this school year.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
A crash involving at least one vehicle has closed O Street at 27th Street.
Alcohol a factor in rollover crash near 27th & O, Lincoln Police say
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk)...
Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high risk
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Hot and muggy
Person dialing 9-8-8 on cell phone
Suicide Prevention Line, 988, goes live July 16
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed