Advertisement

Man charged in rape of Ohio 10-year-old who sought abortion in Indiana, reports say

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media...
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media reports said.(WRDW)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A suspect was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media reports said.

Because of the abortion law in Ohio, which bans abortions after six weeks, the girl had to go to Indiana for an abortion, a story that captured national headlines and got the attention of President Joe Biden.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch and WBNS reported. The arrest happened after police said he confessed to raping the child at least twice.

The rape was reported June 22, and Fuentes was named by the victim this week, WBNS reported.

The suspect appeared in court Wednesday, was charged with one count of first-degree rape and was given a $2 million bond. He remains jailed.

The plight of a 10-year-old who had to get an abortion in another state drew the ire of Biden, who said it was an example of an “extreme” abortion restriction in some states since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk)...
Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high risk
LPD File Photo
Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store
A crash involving at least one vehicle has closed O Street at 27th Street.
Alcohol a factor in rollover crash near 27th & O, Lincoln Police say

Latest News

FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Mother accused of fatally stabbing son, then herself, deputies say
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: The wave of HOT conditions begins