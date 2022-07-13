Advertisement

Senate approves Michael Barr to Federal Reserve post

FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury...
FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Michael S. Barr, second left, talk before the start of the first meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability, Nov. 30, 2010, at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Senate easily approved Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Jul. 13, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate easily approved Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday.

Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation. All seven seats on the Fed’s board are now filled, for the first time in roughly a decade, as the central bank tackles the worst inflation in 40 years.

The Senate voted 66-28 to approve Barr to serve as vice chair for supervision, the government’s primary financial regulator.

As a Treasury official, Barr helped design the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulations after the devastating 2008 financial crisis. He most recently was the dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

During a Senate hearing, Barr pledged to support the Fed’s efforts to reduce inflation and said he would promote “clear rules” to govern financial innovation.

He also said during the hearing that Congress and financial agencies should regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency often pegged to the dollar, to protect consumers from sharp drops in their value, which can occur if stablecoins don’t have sufficient assets to back up their dollar pegs.

