Thursday Forecast: Hot and muggy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday will continue the trend of increasing temperatures and rising humidity.

Low temperatures will be hovering around 70 for much of the region Thursday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s in the east and ranging from around 100-105 from the Tri-Cities on west. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the region while being dry for much of the day. However, there may be some relief in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday morning and then again in the evening into Friday morning. While the risk is marginal, there could be a few isolated severe thunderstorms in northeastern Nebraska as well. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most of the state on Friday while southwest Nebraska may be flirting with triple digit temperatures. Rain chances will be low, but it is possible both early and late on Friday while remaining quite humid.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.