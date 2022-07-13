Advertisement

Wednesday: Stretch of HOT weather beings

Hot conditions return. The chance for rain stays to the west today... returns for the eastern portion late Thursday night.
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well... the 90 degree to triple digit heat is back and it’s here to stay. Luckily, dew points will still be in the comfortable range but the humidity will be on the rise through the rest of the week. Today the chance for precipitation will stay to the west and central portions of the state, the best chance for rain in the eastern area will be late Thursday night into Friday morning.

It’s feelin’ hot, hot, hot! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store across the area. Temperatures will be above average temperatures for this time of year. High temperatures will reach the low, mid 90s to the triple digits. No threat for severe weather but there is the chance for rain in the western and central portions of the state late this afternoon and into tonight. As for the eastern areas... we will stay mostly dry. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday High Temperatures
No severe weather threat.
Hot conditions get even hotter for Thursday... highs will reach the mid to upper 90s to the triple digits. The day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a southerly breeze from 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Majority of the area will see the chance for rain and storms, starting in the west in the afternoon hours, eventually moving east. The eastern portion of the state should see scattered rain and storms late Thursday night to early Friday morning. The northeast counties have the possibility to see isolated severe storms, mainly in the late afternoon to evening hours. The main storm threats at this time are isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Thursday High Temperatures
Isolated severe storms possible in the northeast.
The next 7 days... temperatures will be well above average. The chance for precipitation returns Thursday and will continue through the start of the weekend.

7 Day Forecast
