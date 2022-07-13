Woman reported missing found dead near southwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning was found dead a couple hours later near her home.

A man reported his 83-year-old wife missing around 8 a.m. He told police he last saw her in the house around 2 a.m. The couple lives near Wilderness Park.

Lincoln Police along with the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter searched for the woman. She was found dead around 9:30 a.m. in Beal Slough, a creek bed near the house.

Police said she suffers from memory issues and was not dressed to be outside.

The cause of her death is still being determined.

