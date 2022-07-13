Advertisement

Woman reported missing found dead near southwest Lincoln home

The 83-year-old woman had health concerns and was reported missing prior to being found dead in a creek near her home.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning was found dead a couple hours later near her home.

A man reported his 83-year-old wife missing around 8 a.m. He told police he last saw her in the house around 2 a.m. The couple lives near Wilderness Park.

Lincoln Police along with the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter searched for the woman. She was found dead around 9:30 a.m. in Beal Slough, a creek bed near the house.

Police said she suffers from memory issues and was not dressed to be outside.

The cause of her death is still being determined.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial rose to low-orange (high-risk)...
Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high risk
LPD File Photo
Police investigating burglary at northwest Lincoln grocery store
A crash involving at least one vehicle has closed O Street at 27th Street.
Alcohol a factor in rollover crash near 27th & O, Lincoln Police say

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: The wave of HOT conditions begins
found dead
Lincoln Woman found dead in creek bed
Person dialing 9-8-8 on cell phone
Introducing 988: New dialing code for Suicide Prevention Lifeline
gov
Introducing 988: New dialing code for Suicide Prevention Lifeline