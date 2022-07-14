16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha

Advertisement

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash that occurred as the vehicle was traveling from West Dodge Road to Interstate 680.

Caden Foster, 16, was transported by Omaha Fire Department to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy hospital, where he later died.

“Speed and seatbelt use are considered factors in the crash,” Thursday’s news release from the Omaha Police Department states.

According to the release, officers responding to the crash at 7:24 p.m. found a white 2001 Ford Explorer in the ditch. OPD Traffic Unit Accident Investigators determined that the vehicle was headed west on Dodge and heading for southbound I-680 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before ending up at the bottom of the ditch.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital, but police said that teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

