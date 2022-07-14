The Bridge Behavioral Health raises money for withdrawal, treatment programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As The Bridge Behavioral Health moves away from its civil protective custody program, they’re highlighting the role they’ll continue to play in Lincoln and asking for support.

The non-profit held it’s annual fundraiser Tuesday, to show community members the services they continue to offer, like medically supervised withdrawal and inpatient treatment for addictions.

“Every person comes in door is somebody’s son, somebody’s father, somebody’s mother, sister, brother, nobody is immune from this disease it is such a critical thing that we be able to continue offering services to those who need us,” Executive Director Tammy Stevenson said.

They brought in motivational speaker Dick Beardsley, a marathon runner and former addict to underscore the importance of resources.

“Addiction is something nobody wants to talk about,” Beardsley said. “It’s got that stigma attached to it but it’s been here a long time and is never going to go away..and to have a place where people can get help and get their lives back together.. if there wasn’t a place like the bridge these guys would end up in the streets or not be alive any more.”

Stevenson said to continue offering those services, they do need donations. They’re accepting monetary donations on their website, you can also purchase items clients often need of their Amazon Wishlist.

