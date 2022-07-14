Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire departments from all of Adams County as well as Doniphan and Glenvil are on scene of a late night fire at LandMark Implement in Hastings.

Multiple departments. This will be an extended scene. Resources deployed.

Salvation Army on scene

Red Cross canteen requested



60+ personnel on scene from surrounding towns, villages and cities



Stay away from the area



Hwy 6 remains closed pic.twitter.com/ygtUstlUXk — Adams County EM (@AdamsEmergency) July 14, 2022

The all came in around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at the John Deere dealership, located on west Highway 6, with a large amount of smoke coming from the building.

Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said when firefighters responded to the scene they found the shop and work area engulfed. He said the smoke was so thick that first responders couldn’t see their hand in front of their face while trying to attack this fire.

Pughes said he doesn’t believe the fire made it into the dealership’s show room due to a fire wall built on the property, though he said there would likely be some smoke damage.

“It’s been a difficult fire to fight,” said Pughes.

Almost four hours after initially being called out, firefighters continue to work the fire scene.

With the building being a steel frame, it holds the fire within, making it harder for crews to penetrate the roof.

Pughes did say firefighters have cut holes into the side of the building to help the smoke escape.

Landmark Fire Response 12:30 am pic.twitter.com/HZDl6JSwA0 — Adams County EM (@AdamsEmergency) July 14, 2022

He said the reasoning for the large response to this fire is in part because of the size of the fire, including products inside the shop that are potentially dangerous like petroleum and spray cans.

He said the fire is producing a lot of heat and so they have to be able to rotate crews in and out to make sure everyone is safe.

The Hastings Salvation Army is on scene helping with the response.

Pughes said he believes there will still be crews on scene throughout the morning, monitoring for hot spots once the fire is under control.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called out to help assist in looking into the cause of the fire.

Highway 6 remains close as this time, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as that changes.

