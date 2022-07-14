Advertisement

Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

Smoke can be seen coming from the Johne Deere dealership in Hastings overnight into Thursday...
Smoke can be seen coming from the Johne Deere dealership in Hastings overnight into Thursday morning. Multiple crews on scene.(Hastings Salvation Army)
By Lorena Carmona and Andrew Collins
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire departments from all of Adams County as well as Doniphan and Glenvil are on scene of a late night fire at LandMark Implement in Hastings.

The all came in around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at the John Deere dealership, located on west Highway 6, with a large amount of smoke coming from the building.

Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said when firefighters responded to the scene they found the shop and work area engulfed. He said the smoke was so thick that first responders couldn’t see their hand in front of their face while trying to attack this fire.

Pughes said he doesn’t believe the fire made it into the dealership’s show room due to a fire wall built on the property, though he said there would likely be some smoke damage.

“It’s been a difficult fire to fight,” said Pughes.

Almost four hours after initially being called out, firefighters continue to work the fire scene.

With the building being a steel frame, it holds the fire within, making it harder for crews to penetrate the roof.

Pughes did say firefighters have cut holes into the side of the building to help the smoke escape.

He said the reasoning for the large response to this fire is in part because of the size of the fire, including products inside the shop that are potentially dangerous like petroleum and spray cans.

He said the fire is producing a lot of heat and so they have to be able to rotate crews in and out to make sure everyone is safe.

The Hastings Salvation Army is on scene helping with the response.

Pughes said he believes there will still be crews on scene throughout the morning, monitoring for hot spots once the fire is under control.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called out to help assist in looking into the cause of the fire.

Highway 6 remains close as this time, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as that changes.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
William “Billy” Hall
Lincoln teacher killed in crash
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
A crash involving at least one vehicle has closed O Street at 27th Street.
Alcohol a factor in rollover crash near 27th & O, Lincoln Police say
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

The owners of the property at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue filed for a permit to demolish the home...
Neighbors protest inevitable demolition of historic Lincoln home
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Martinez: “I have nothing but love for Nebraska”
am
Martinez: "I have nothing but love for Nebraska"
nc
Palmyra golfer competes in national tournament