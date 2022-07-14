Advertisement

Friday Forecast: One more hot and humid day

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the exception of an isolated severe thunderstorm or two late Thursday night, Friday morning may start off similar to the day before with pop up showers and storms. Once again, widespread precipitation is not expected. After the morning rain exits, we can expect highs in the upper 90s for a good majority of the area, while southwest Nebraska may see temperatures in the low triple digits. Rain chances will increase Friday night with western Nebraska seeing the best shot at widespread rainfall.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Saturday will begin with a brief shift in the weather pattern. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. High temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s in central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s expected in the west. We will slowly warm up on Sunday with low 90s from Lincoln to the Tri-Cities and triple digits returning to western Nebraska.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

