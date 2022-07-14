Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts comments on Nebraska GOP leadership shake-up

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a purge of leadership within the Nebraska Republican Party, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked his opinion on the fallout.

At the state GOP convention on Saturday, Chairman Dan Welch was voted out after seven years in the position by delegates. The change prompted at least a dozen more resignations of various positions within the party, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

Party delegates then installed Eric Underwood of Lancaster County as the state GOP’s new chairman.

A number of delegates told reporters they felt their voice wasn’t being heard, and that Gov. Pete Ricketts had too much power over the party.

Ricketts backed NU Regent Jim Pillen’s bid for governor ahead of the state primary, while former President Trump endorsed Charles Herbster. Pillen won the primary in a contentious — and expensive — race.

During his news conference Wednesday, Ricketts was asked to respond to the shake-up that had occurred within the state party over the weekend.

“The Nebraska Republican Party has been very successful electing Republicans, but there can always be more than one right way to get that done,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the plans of the new leadership and how they intend to elect Republicans.”

Ricketts said his understanding is that the new leadership wants more of a bottom-up approach, starting at the county level, when it comes to candidates; while the previous leadership focused more on a top-down approach.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
William “Billy” Hall
Lincoln teacher killed in crash
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Autopsy ordered for 78-year-old man found dead in home southwest of Lincoln
A crash involving at least one vehicle has closed O Street at 27th Street.
Alcohol a factor in rollover crash near 27th & O, Lincoln Police say
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Mike Flood (R-Nebraska)
Inflation at the top of minds of Nebraska lawmakers during 79th annual Nebraska Breakfast
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
Mike Flood is sworn into Congress
Mike Flood sworn in as Nebraska Congressman
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation
Monumental change at the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention in Kearney Saturday.
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out