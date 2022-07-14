LIVE: Lt. Gov. Foley introduces new Nebraska GOP leadership

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is formally introducing the new leadership of the Nebraska GOP at a news conference Thursday morning.

Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was also in attendance at the event.

At the state GOP convention on Saturday, Chairman Dan Welch was voted out after seven years in the position by delegates. The change prompted at least a dozen more resignations of various positions within the party, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

Party delegates then installed Eric Underwood of Lancaster County as the state GOP’s new chairman.

Good Morning Nebraska Republicans. Eric Underwood is our NEGOP Chairmen. We want to thank ALL who have served in the NEGOP and we look forward to working with everyone to get Conservatives Elected! pic.twitter.com/tLXxBvijxZ — NEGOP (@NEGOP) July 13, 2022

Following a purge of leadership within the Nebraska Republican Party, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked his opinion on the fallout during his news conference on Wednesday.

“The Nebraska Republican Party has been very successful electing Republicans, but there can always be more than one right way to get that done,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the plans of the new leadership and how they intend to elect Republicans.”

Ricketts said his understanding is that the new leadership wants more of a bottom-up approach, starting at the county level, when it comes to candidates; while the previous leadership focused more on a top-down approach.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.