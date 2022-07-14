LSW’s Smetter named High School All-American

Infielder Ashley Smetter cemented her status as one of the top incoming freshmen in the country when she was named a third-team high school All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Wednesday, July 13.

Smetter, a four-year letterwinner at Lincoln Southwest, capped her high school career last fall by leading the Silverhawks to its second state title in four years as the starting second baseman. She was named a Super State First Team selection in 2020 and 2021.

In her senior campaign, Smetter led the Silverhawks in nearly every offensive category including batting average (.493), on-base percentage (.590), stolen bases (27), runs (63), hits (66), slugging percentage (.873), doubles (18) and triples (3). She also tallied nine home runs through the 2021 season. At second base, Smetter finished with a .978 fielding percentage.

Nebraska fans can get their first glimpse at Smetter and the rest of the Husker newcomers this fall, as the Big Red will play seven exhibition games at Bowlin Stadium. Admission is free into all fall softball games, and the schedule begins with a game against Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday, Sept. 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

