Martinez: “I have nothing but love for Nebraska”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kansas State’s logo flanked Adrian Martinez’s name, which was printed in purple ink on a placard in front of the new Wildcats quarterback. For fans in Nebraska, it may still be a strange sight. Martinez played four years for the Huskers before transferring earlier this year.

“I have a lot of love for Nebraska and always will,” Martinez said. “Its my alma mater and (I) still have best friends there.”

Martinez said he wanted a fresh start for his final season of college football. The 3-time Huskers captain entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 2nd. He committed to Kansas State fourteen days later.

“I really felt like I had given everything I could give to Nebraska,” Martinez said. “Our relationship was over. I needed a new opportunity. A new challenge.”

Martinez participated in the Wildcats’ spring season, where he instantly assumed a leadership role. The record-setting quarterback believes Kansas State is a great fit for his skill set. Martinez feels the Wildcats have a talented roster with potential to earn bowl eligibility this fall. Kansas State was picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Martinez was among three players to represent Kansas State at Big 12 Media Days this week.

