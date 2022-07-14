Neighbors protest inevitable demolition of historic Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Honk for history.

Neighbors stand on 27th Street raising awareness about demolition of historic Country Club neighborhood home. (KOLN)

That’s the message neighbors in the Country Club neighborhood wanted to spread as they stood on 27th Street during rush hour Wednesday, in front of 2636 Woodscrest Avenue, a home set to be razed.

“I do not want this beautiful home destroyed,” Mark Daharsh, who lives nearby said. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 40 years. We have a lot of history all over Lincoln. These are homes that should be protected and preserved and conserved for future generations, not just us.”

The home is on the National Register for Historic Places, built in the 1900s by the family who owned the Miller and Paine department store.

The home at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue is on the National Registry for Historic Places. (KOLN)

The president of the Preservation Lincoln Association said it’s going to be heartbreaking to see it come down.

“The architect is important, the owners were important, it still has integrity,” Kay Logan-Peters said. “It’s not a tear down, it’s a nice quality home.”

Documents show the home’s new owners, Hudl co-founder John Wirtz and his wife, Ella, bought the property for $1.4 million last summer and earlier this month filed for a demolition permit as well as a permit to build a $2.2 million house.

10/11 NOW spoke to Wirtz on the phone Wednesday evening. Wirtz said when his family bought the home, they didn’t intend to demolish it, they had planned to renovate. Wirtz said they brought in contractors and experts and reviewed multiple options before determining it wasn’t going to work for their family. Wirtz said they’re going to be working with an architect to build a home that will fit the character of the neighborhood.

Wirtz said he hopes neighbors and others in the city will recognize his family’s love for the community and all they’ve done for the city and will continue to do as they live in this new home.

Mark Whitehead, of Whitehead Oil, also reached out to 10/11. He said he lives on Woodscrest Avenue and loves the neighborhood too, but supports what the Wirtz family is doing with the property. He said he’s confident the home they’ll build will complement the street, which the Wirtz couple has been wanting to live on for years.

“John Wirtz is writing his own legacy right now,” Whitehead said. “Building a business in Lincoln every bit as formidable, if not more formidable than Miller and Paine.”

The neighbors said they know there’s nothing they can do to stop this home from being torn down and replaced, but they hope it doesn’t become a trend.

“Sometimes the beginning of the end for neighborhoods, so I am concerned about that,” Daharsh said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.