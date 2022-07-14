Park, Look, Lock: Protecting children from hot cars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 1990, more than 1,000 children have been killed while being trapped in a hot car, that’s according to Kids and Car Safety. As temperatures continue rising over the next few days, it’s a reminder to look before you lock.

It’s certainly something no parent ever wants to deal with, leaving your child in a car. It can happen to any parent and it’s something that happens far more often than most would think.

That’s why the message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is park, look and lock.

“Vehicles overheat really quickly this time of year,” Highway Safety Administrator Bill Kovarik said, “When it’s 90 degrees outside your vehicle is going to be over 100 degrees in 10 minutes.”

The warmer temperatures are also a warning for parents and grandparents to remember children in the back seat.

“Someone will change their routine or have the child in the car when they don’t normally have them in the car, not pay attention when they get to their destination, jump out of the car like they normally do and leave a child behind,” Kovarik said.

According to the agency, more than half of all vehicle related heatstroke deaths are from a child accidentally being left in a vehicle. Nearly 90 percent of kids who died were under the age of three.

“Put your cell phone or your purse or your personal belonging back in the backseat with the child,” CHI Health Trauma Outreach Coordinator Tracy Dethlefs-Rademacher said, “Another suggestion is to put a teddy bear or a diaper bag in the front seat with, something visually to remind you the kid is in the car with you.”

It’s not always children being left inside a car.

“Children gaining access to a car and not knowing how to get out,” Dethlefs-Rademacher said, “It’s important that all of us try and lock our cars if there’s any children in the area so they don’t have access to a parked car.”

It’s also important if you see something, say something.

“If you see a child left unattended in a car you need to call 911 immediately and also we need to take immediate steps to get that child out, because minutes count,” Dethlefs-Rademacher said.

A car can actual reach upwards of 125 degrees in just minutes after it’s shut off and studies show cracking the windows actually does not slow the heating process down, another reason to be sure you look before you lock.

“Repeat that every time you get out whether your kids are with you or not,” Dethlefs-Rademacher said, “It’s that constant repetition that’s going to get us in a better habit that these things don’t happen as often.”

