Police arrest Grand Island teen for dozens of sex crimes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - – Multiple felony charges have been requested for a Grand Island man in relation to receiving or soliciting numerous illicit images of minors as well as sharing and extorting minors into providing additional illicit images or conduct.

Israel Trautman, 18, was arrested on June 1, 2022, in relation to a case of human sex trafficking of a minor and visual depiction of explicit conduct in relation to receiving or soliciting images of a minor.

Following that arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Trautman’s residence including electronic devices. Subsequent to that investigation, the Grand Island Police Department’s Cyber Investigator, developed evidence to believe that Trautman solicited or received photos from 11 other minor victims, and that he extorted those victims into sharing additional images, illegally shared some of those images, and threatened some participants into conducting additional illegal explicit acts.

Following that investigation, the following additional charges have been requested for Israel Trautman:

Human Sex Trafficking (Felony): 1 count

Sexually Explicit Conduct (Felony): 31 counts

Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct (Felony): 112 counts

1st Degree Sexual Assault (Felony): 1 count

Human Sex Trafficking of a Minor (Felony): 9 counts

Delivery of Obscene Material (Felony): 7 Counts

Terroristic Threats (Felony): 1 Count

Child Abuse (Felony): 1 Count

This was a lengthy investigation that demonstrates the ability of a single suspect to prey on multiple youth within a community. The outcome of this investigation is a step forward in building a safer community for our youth. If young people are being exploited, it is a crime and should be reported by calling your local police or the FBI Hotline at 1-800-Call-FBI.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.