Thursday Forecast: Hotter, humid and with the chance for precipitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hot conditions get even hotter and it’ll feel more humid. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 12 PM CDT and go until 8 PM CDT tonight for central and western portions of the area. The chance for rain and storms will come in two rounds... this morning and then again this evening and into the overnight.

Get ready for another hot summer day... temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s and even the triple digits this afternoon. In addition... the humidity is starting to build back into the area so temperatures may feel even hotter. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 12 PM CDT for the central and western areas...where temperatures could feel more like up to 105 degrees. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool out there! There will be a southerly breeze from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. As for the chance for rain and storms... isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this morning mainly in the southeastern portion of the state. By this afternoon we should see clearing skies and mostly sunny conditions. Then another round of showers and storms will develop this evening in the west and move east, eventually bringing the chance for rain and storms to the eastern areas late overnight tonight and into the early morning hours on Friday. The northeastern portion of the state has the chance for isolated severe storms this evening and into the overnight hours. Main storm threats will be strong wind gusts and small hail. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Heat Alerts: Thursday (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in the northeast. (KOLN)

The chance for rain and storms will linger into Friday morning for the eastern areas, but most of us should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Friday will feel even hotter than today and it will feel much more muggy outside. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits. The chance for showers and storms will return Friday night and linger into Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

