Advertisement

Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven

By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to WDTV.

Allie Sayers and her fiancée were heading to the hospital but had to make an emergency stop on the way.

“I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming. There’s no way he’s waiting.’ And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers said.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Sayers and her fiancée were gifted with seven years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson said this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be giving Waylon and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee-branded items including onesies, diapers and other newborn essentials.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
The owners of the property at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue filed for a permit to demolish the home...
Neighbors protest inevitable demolition of historic Lincoln home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Smoke can be seen coming from the Johne Deere dealership in Hastings overnight into Thursday...
Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

Latest News

Jupiter
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a Desert Storm memorial on the National Mall in...
Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC