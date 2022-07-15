Advertisement

Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies kick-off Friday night

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker State Games are officially here, with more than 70 sports offered for the 38th annual state games. As is tradition, the opening ceremonies get underway on Friday, July 15 at 8 o’clock at Seacrest Field.

Here is a schedule of the events:

Packet Pick-up: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Lincoln East High School Main Gym

SportFest: 4:30 - 7 p.m. at Lincoln East High School

Parade of Athletes staging: 7 - 8 p.m. at Seacrest Field

Opening Ceremonies: 8 - 9:30 p.m at Seacrest Field

Admission for SportFest and Opening Ceremonies is free to all registered athletes. Spectator admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-18 and free for kids 5 and Under. You can head to the Cornhusker State Games website for a full timeline of events for tonight’s ceremony.

