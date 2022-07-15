Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies kick-off Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker State Games are officially here, with more than 70 sports offered for the 38th annual state games. As is tradition, the opening ceremonies get underway on Friday, July 15 at 8 o’clock at Seacrest Field.
Here is a schedule of the events:
Packet Pick-up: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Lincoln East High School Main Gym
SportFest: 4:30 - 7 p.m. at Lincoln East High School
Parade of Athletes staging: 7 - 8 p.m. at Seacrest Field
Opening Ceremonies: 8 - 9:30 p.m at Seacrest Field
Admission for SportFest and Opening Ceremonies is free to all registered athletes. Spectator admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-18 and free for kids 5 and Under. You can head to the Cornhusker State Games website for a full timeline of events for tonight’s ceremony.
