Friday Forecast: Feelin’ Hot, Hot, Hot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hot and humid conditions are sticking around for one more day before we get a bit of a “cool down” this weekend. Heat Advisories will go into effect this afternoon for areas along or south of the I-80 corridor. Rain chances hold off to the west and central areas this evening but widespread chances will return for the area on Saturday.

Today will another hot one... high temperatures will reach the upper 90s to triple digits and it will feel much more humid. The heat paired with the increasing humidity will cause temperatures to feel even hotter this afternoon. With that being said, a Heat Advisory will go into effect this afternoon and continue until tonight in areas along and south of the I-80 corridor. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the afternoon and into the evening. As we head into tonight... cloud cover will increase throughout the region and the chance for isolated showers and storms will return in the west and central portions of the area. Through the late overnight hours and into early morning Saturday there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the eastern areas. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Heat Alerts: Friday (KOLN)

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat in the area. (KOLN)

The chance for rain and storms will linger into Saturday morning for the eastern areas but everyone should get a break from the rain and have partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Another round of rain and storms will develop around dinner time in the west and move into the central, south-central and eastern areas by the late night hours and into the overnight. There is the possibility of isolated strong to severe storms across the area, mostly in the evening to nighttime hours. Wind and hail are the main storm threats. In terms of high temperatures... most of us will get a bit of a cool down... temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the eastern and central areas but the 90s will stay remain for the west. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible for portion of the area. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.