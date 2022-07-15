Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in Lincoln this weekend, here are some ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical: Disney’s Newsies

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 p.m.;

World’s Biggest Marble Hunt

Go on the adventure of a lifetime and become a part of history! Marble hunters and artists will hide thousands of beautiful marbles around the world. Lincoln Hot Glass artists are bringing the treasure right here to Lincoln for you to find.

Friday-Sunday all day; Free

45th Annual Camp Creek Antique Machinery & Threshing Show

Threshing is their name. There are very few places you can see this in action! Don’t miss this annual event. It will feature m many live demonstrations. Visit their website for a full listing of events.

Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $10 per day, $15 for two days

Brews At The Zoo

It’s time for adults 21 and over to enjoy some delicious craft beers and amazing live music by The 402 at the Zoo! This year’s event features craft beers from Zipline Brewing, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more! Plus, food will be available for purchase during the event.

Saturday 6-11 p.m.; $35 for ticket

TADAstock3

The summer concert tradition continues as TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill invite you to get ready for an outdoor musical celebration! This special night of music will have something for everyone, from heart touching solos to show­ stopping group numbers, plus a few surprises.

Saturday 7 p.m.; $15

