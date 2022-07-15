Advertisement

LPD investigating weekend burglary at Nebraska Republican Party headquarters

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at the headquarters for Nebraska’s Republican Party.

Related: Gov. Ricketts comments on Nebraska GOP leadership shake-up

According to police, on Monday around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, off 16th and N Streets, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said a party volunteer was there to meet a locksmith and discovered that a computer was missing and the building was in disarray.

Officers said security cameras were also missing. According to police, the report does not describe any signs of forced entry.

The loss is estimated at $1,000 and police believe the burglary happened sometime on Saturday or early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

