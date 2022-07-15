Madonna patients try out trikes at Spokes Fighting Strokes event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With summer in full swing, Madonna patients strapped on helmets to enjoy a cool ride outside. It’s part of Spokes Fighting Strokes, an adaptive sports and recreation event taking place this week at both Madonna campuses in Lincoln and Omaha, offering hope and independence to stroke survivors through adaptive cycling trikes.

“We are so excited to bring this to Madonna,” Amy Goldman, PT and Madonna Stroke Program Manager, said. “It’s really neat for patients that are recovering from a stroke to be able to realize what they can get back to. These adaptive trikes have given patients so much hope and a lot of fun.”

Current and former patients were offered the opportunity to cycle. Founder Dan Zimmerman began the program after suffering a stroke in 2005 that left him unable to walk and talk. His doctors told him he would never do either ever again. But now, he travels across the country helping stroke survivors gain more independence. He credits his adaptive trike with saving his life.

“I call it a trike grin,” Zimmerman said. “I found freedom with my trike, first time out. Young kids then, pushed my wheelchair. Nobody is pushing my trike. Freedom.”

Recreation therapy is one of many types of specialized services and additional programs available at Madonna that focus on real-life skills to help individuals achieve their greatest level of independence in order to return to their families, work, school, community and activities.

