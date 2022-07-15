Nebraska leader gets first-hand look at the war in Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State Senator Tom Brewer is in Ukraine learning about the humanitarian crisis there due to the ongoing war. He’s also learning how the war is affecting farmers in that country.

“We are getting to the last third of our month visiting Ukraine,” Brewer said. “We’ve crossed the country from one end to the other, and we’ve had a chance to meet with mayors, go to hospitals, and talk to soldiers who have been wounded. We’ve had a chance to go to the Donbas region to deliver humanitarian relief, and we are on a farm here south of Kyiv now.”

Brewer addressed some of the issues farmers are facing right now. “Try to imagine this. They are almost on the same parallel as us, so they are in the middle of wheat harvest right now,” Brewer said. “As you can see behind me, there is a corn field. Behind that is a storage shed. Their challenge right now is last year’s harvest is still in the bins. But because of the war, they have not been able to bring the wheat out through Odessa. The Black Sea is closed by the Russians. So, they are in a fix, because they are going to end up having this year’s harvest and last year’s harvest come together and no where to put it.”

The senator is on a fact-finding mission in Ukraine, as well as for humanitarian reasons. “Part of our challenge is to figure out what the need is,” Brewer said. “They we need to help them get what they need. As you get closer to the border, it becomes obvious there are a lot of people who are literally starving. They have no electricty, no water.”

The number one point Brewer is hoping to bring back to the U.S. is to highlight the crisis the Ukrainian people are facing, and to keep it in the forefront in people’s minds. “Even through all of the war, the people here have an incredible spirit,” Brewer said. “They are out there doing everything they can to not let the war affect them. We’ve worked with a group of pastors to deliver aid to the Donbas, and that’s where much of the action is. But every town we’ve been in has been hit with missiles. It’s not like you are exempt everywhere. It’s sad to see they are hitting a lot of towns, public places, and malls that have no military value. They are doing it almost out of spite. We are going to continue to collect information, and we hope to share more information about how Nebraskans can help.”

