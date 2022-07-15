Advertisement

Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
The owners of the property at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue filed for a permit to demolish the home...
Neighbors protest inevitable demolition of historic Lincoln home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Smoke can be seen coming from the Johne Deere dealership in Hastings overnight into Thursday...
Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

Latest News

Heat Alerts: Friday
Friday Forecast: Feelin’ Hot, Hot, Hot
President Joe Biden in Israel questioned on human rights and Iran Deal.
Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift
Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies kick-off Friday night
FILE PHOTO - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from...
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia