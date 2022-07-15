Advertisement

Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022.(AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Orange County district attorney’s spokesperson Kimberly Edds said there was an arrest and a press conference was scheduled for 5 p.m. Edds gave no other details.

Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

Police say two people were killed and three were wounded in robberies at six 7-Eleven stores. (KCAL, KCBS, BREA PD, CNN)

The attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary. However, investigators haven’t said whether the date may have played a role in the attacks.

A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups.

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people, one of them a clerk, were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV earlier this week.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from a hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
The owners of the property at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue filed for a permit to demolish the home...
Neighbors protest inevitable demolition of historic Lincoln home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Smoke can be seen coming from the Johne Deere dealership in Hastings overnight into Thursday...
Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe
The Cornhusker State Games are officially here, with more than 70 sports offered for the 38th...
Opening Ceremonies for the Cornhusker State Games
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
A woman in Alabama, Nikki Cappello, has been convicted of poisoning her husband and sentenced...
Life in prison: Former nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder