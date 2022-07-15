Weekend Forecast: Brief “cooldown” ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We could be looking at two days of temperatures hovering around 88-90 degrees in the Capital City before another hot stretch of upper 90s begins next week.

While much of Saturday will likely be dry, isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day. A better chance of rain develops late afternoon and continues late Saturday night. There is a threat of isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary concerns. With mostly cloudy skies dominating, highs should remain in the mid to upper 80s in central and eastern areas. Mid 90s can be expected in western Nebraska.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Saturday Outlook (KOLN)

On Sunday temperatures will begin to rise with highs in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska and upper 90s to near 100 degrees in the west. It should be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day as well with a slight chance of lingering rain early. From Monday onward, we are looking at a much hotter and drier stretch with temperatures nearing 100 some days.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

