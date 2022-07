LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an arson near the 7300 block of Candletree Lane on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area around 3 a.m. Two vehicles in the area had been set on fire.

LPD said that the fire caused around $30,000 in damage.

