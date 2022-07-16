Institute prepares agricultural leaders of tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute is a five-day summer conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for high school students.

This summer, the institute is celebrating 51 years of engaging Nebraska’s next generation of agricultural leaders. Over 200 young leaders are on East Campus this week for the NAYI. Its purpose is to cultivate connections for high school juniors and seniors within the agricultural industry.

NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation, dedicated to building leaders and agricultural contributors.

“After attending NAYI, I realized how blessed I was not only to have grown up in the industry, but also how much opportunity there was to pursue a degree in agriculture,” said Emily Zimmer, NAYI Counselor.

The conference is geared towards students who are interested in agriculture-related careers. NAYI features speakers, Nebraska’s commodity boards, workshops and networking opportunities.

“They cover the topics of equine, beef, sheep, poultry and also swine,” said Emma Snoberger, NAYI Delegate. “So they have professionals come from each one of those fields and the groups rotate through and everybody is able to interact with the speakers.”

The NAYI delegates also played farm business management games and toured UNL’s agricultural departments.

All of it planned by college students on the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Counsel who keep the NAYI traditions alive. Not even COVID-19 could cancel the event.

“This week, honestly just reignited my fire,” said Levi Schiller, NAYI Delegate. “I’m ready to go. These people will probably be in this industry the same time I am, and I’ll probably get to work in unison with a lot of them.”

High school juniors or seniors can apply to NAYI in the spring, and college students can apply to counsel positions in the fall. Then planning begins for more ways they can educate young Nebraskans about agriculture.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.