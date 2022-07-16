Advertisement

Man charged in Omaha stabbing death

Gooden Townsell, 62
Gooden Townsell, 62(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing Friday.

Police say 62-year-old Gooden Townsell was arrested Friday afternoon for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Dontae Berry.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to the area of 26th and St. Marys Avenue just after 1 p.m. Friday for an assault. Police found the victim, Donate Berry, at the scene. Omaha Fire crews told police Berry was stabbed.

Berry was sent to Nebraska Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Later at 3:40 p.m., Omaha Police found a suspected vehicle involved in the incident near 30th and Ames. Police started a pursuit and the vehicle allegedly did not stop for the officers. The pursuit ended near 30th and Parker. The people in the vehicle, which allegedly included Townsell, were detained.

Townsell has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

