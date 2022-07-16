Advertisement

Seward native breaks axe throwing world record at Cornhusker State Games

Axe throwing world record
Axe throwing world record(KOLN-TV)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seward native Jesse Rood broke the axe throwing world record on Friday at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Cornhusker State Games with a throw of 90 ft.

The previous record was 75 ft. and Rood smashed that with his throw of 90 ft. at Seacrest Field. After breaking the record Rood attempted to shatter the record he just broke by landing a throw of 120 ft.

Rood did not get one of the axes to stick from 120 feet out but he did come close.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
The owners of the property at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue filed for a permit to demolish the home...
Neighbors protest inevitable demolition of historic Lincoln home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Smoke can be seen coming from the Johne Deere dealership in Hastings overnight into Thursday...
Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

Latest News

(Source: Cornhusker State Games)
2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed
Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Stretch of Hwy 56 dedicated as Sam Foltz Memorial Highway
Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies kick-off Friday night
Lincoln Southwest wins Class A Title
LSW’s Smetter named High School All-American