Seward native breaks axe throwing world record at Cornhusker State Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seward native Jesse Rood broke the axe throwing world record on Friday at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Cornhusker State Games with a throw of 90 ft.

The previous record was 75 ft. and Rood smashed that with his throw of 90 ft. at Seacrest Field. After breaking the record Rood attempted to shatter the record he just broke by landing a throw of 120 ft.

Rood did not get one of the axes to stick from 120 feet out but he did come close.

