South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near s. 56th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by The Fort, no individuals were injured due to the incident. LFR arrived out the scene and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Store representatives said that The Fort will be closed until further notice.

