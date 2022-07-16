Sunday Forecast: One Last “Cooler” Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong to severe storms are possible this evening for the eastern portion of the area. Sunday will be the last “cool” day before HOT conditions return.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible this evening and into tonight for the central and eastern portions of the area. The main storms threats are locally damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is also the possibility for locally heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will develop in the northern portions and move south/southeast through the evening hours. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning but they should be weaker in nature.

Isolated to scattered strong and severe storms are possible this afternoon into tonight for the central and eastern areas. (KOLN)

Sunday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated lingering shower and storms in the southeastern portion of the state. By mid-morning we should be dry and start to see decreasing cloud cover that will lead to mostly sunny skies by the lunchtime hours! The remainder of the day will be sunny but humid. Sunday will be the last day of “cooler” temperatures particularly in the southeastern corner... highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the area will see high temperatures in the 90s. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The HEAT will come back in full force Monday.... temperatures will reach the mid 90s to triple digits throughout the area! Humid conditions will make it feel sticky and much hotter out there. The day will be dominated by mostly sunny skies and dry conditions! The only area that has the chance to see isolated showers or regular thunderstorms will be the western half of the state, mainly in the afternoon through the evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s.

Monday High Tempertaures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat... but there is a chance for scattered showers and storms in the north central through western portion of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Above average temperatures and dry conditions will dominate for the majority of the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

