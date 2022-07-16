UNL research team improves barrier safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As drivers encounter summer road construction, one safety feature they pass was designed and tested in the Capitol City.

Three years ago, the Nebraska Department of Transportation came to the Midwest Roadside Safety Research Team at UNL with a problem.

“They knew there was a safety need,” said Bob Bielenberg, Research Lead at the MRSD.

During construction. concrete barriers protect traffic and workers from meeting, but sometimes there are gaps in the barriers.

“There are a lot of workers who get killed or injured in the work zones each year,” Bielenberg said.

There was no cost effective option out there to cover those gaps, so the five-person team at the University got to work designing a solution using guardrails to connect the barriers.

“When you hit these barriers they actually move several feet when hit at highway speeds, and that’s how they dissipate energy and keep you from getting hurt when you hit them,” Bielenberg said. “They slide but still keep the vehicle captured and redirect to the roadway.”

They then ran two full crash tests for safety and durability using pick-up trucks, and it passed.

“The work we do has a direct result of saving lives in Nebraska and across the country,” Bielenberg said. “You cannot drive ten miles anywhere in the country and not run across a barrier system or hardware device that as not developed or tested here.”

The prototype has met all federal safety safety requirements and is currently being used in multiple states to cover gaps between six inches and 12.5 feet.

