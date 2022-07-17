Hastings Fairgrounds evacuated due to severe storms

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Fairgrounds were evacuated due to severe storms on Saturday.

The Adams County Emergency Management Director and staff with the Fairgrounds, AG Society, Nelly Management and EMS gathered at 3 p.m. on Saturday to discuss the potential threat of storms that may occur during the Nelly Concert at the Adams County Fairfest.

With the large crowds expected and the threat of dangerous weather, ACEM said plans were reviewed and coordinated with stakeholders.

At around 5 p.m., radar indicated storms developing in the Northwest portion of the state. As the storm began its track in a South East direction, it appeared as though the Adams County Fairgrounds would be in line for direct impacts. This storm produced strong winds, tornado warnings, and hail prior to entering Adams County.

According to officials, the storm began to enter the Northwest section of Adams County and a Tornado Warning was issued from the National Weather Service for the Northwest portions, although it did not include the Fairgrounds, imminent severe weather was expected but did not meet the criteria of sounding the Outdoor Warning Sirens within the City of Hastings. Outdoor Warning Sirens were sounded in Kenesaw, Juniata, Holstein, and Roseland Nebraska, due to the Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

ACEM said Emergency Management worked from within the Adams County Communications Bus that was located on the fairgrounds and kept direct communication with fair officials, police, sheriff, EMS and Security while tracking live radar, NWS communications, and emergency radio communications.

At 9:27 p.m., officials said it was mutually decided to cancel the Nelly Concert that was in progress and begin to evacuate the grandstands and fairgrounds. Many patrons took shelter in safe areas throughout the fairgrounds and were guided by personnel. Participants were moved into the preplanned designated areas before the brunt of the storm reached the Fairgrounds.

No injuries resulted from the recorded winds of nearly 60 mph and torrential rainfall.

