Monday Forecast: The Return of 90 Degree Heat...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well if you have missed the 90 degree heat... you’re in luck!! Temperatures return back to the 90s Monday and they’re here to stay. Mostly dry and sunny conditions are expected for the next several days.

Monday brings back the heat to an already humid 1011 Country. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 1 PM CDT and continue until 9 PM CDT for portions of northeast, central and western Nebraska. Heat Index values could reach up to 100 to 105 degrees. High temperatures will climb into the 90s and triple digits. Temperatures will get hotter as you move west. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch will go into effect at 1 PM CDT and go until 8 PM CDT for areas in the southwest for wind and low relative humidity. Some patchy fog is possible across the area tomorrow morning but should clear out by mid-morning. In terms of rain chances... afternoon scattered showers and storms are possible in the far western portion of the state but the rest of us will stay dry and sunny. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 70s.

Heat Alerts: Monday (KOLN)

Fire Weather Watch (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather threat. (KOLN)

Tuesday brings even hotter conditions... highs will reach the mid to upper 90s for much of us and a few triple digit temperatures are possible in the southwest. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The chance for rain is low and there is no severe weather threat. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The next 7 days brings above average temperatures and relatively dry conditions. The chance for spotty showers returns for the end of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.