Nebraska Football Road Race raises money for pediatric brain cancer research

The 10th anniversary of the Nebraska Football Road Race is officially in the books.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 10th anniversary of the Nebraska Football Road Race is officially in the books. Husker players were in attendance to cheer on all 760 participants that took place in Sunday morning’s run.

All proceeds will go directly to the Pediatric Brain Cancer Research at the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center.

Head Coach Scott Frost was also in attendance as the Big Red and Nebraska Community united as one, all for a good cause.

