Nebraska natives win big and break records at the Cornhusker State Games

Dave McNair dominates CSG
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was an eventful day at the track and field events for the Cornhusker State Games on Saturday.

In the field events 90-year-old Harriet Bloemker broke the world record in the javelin throw for women ages 85 and older. Bloemker’s record breaking throw was 16.98 feet, breaking the previous record of 15.32 fee. She also broke the American women’s record for discus throw for ages 85 and older with a throw of 47.4 feet.

Springfield, Nebraska native Dave McNair was also in attendance on Saturday at the 2022 Cornhusker State Games.

Jut two weeks ago, McNair competed at the World Masters Track and Field Championships in Finland where he won gold in 100 meter hurdles. He also took silver in the 300 meter hurdles. Over 90 countries and 5,000 athletes competed at the World Championships.

On Saturday, McNair ran the 100 meter hurdles as well as the 100, 200 and 400 meter dash. He won all four of those races at the Cornhusker State Games.

